Шампионът Флорида задълбочи кризата в НЙ Рейнджърс

Sergei Bobrovsky stopped 33 of 36 shots he faced tonight to earn his 268th win with the #FlaPanthers, tying John Vanbiesbrouck for second most victories in franchise history.



Over his last 10 appearances, Bobrovsky owns an 8-2-0 record, .914 SV% and 2.27 GAA. pic.twitter.com/Mh4KruHhh7