Киелини си припомни за партньорството си с Бонучи и Бардзали, които посочиха фаворитите си за Скудетото

🗣️Gigi Buffon: “Barzagli,Bonucci, and Chiellini? At 34/35 years old, when I could have retired, I said: ‘Well, with those three in front of me, I can still play for 3 or 4 more years.’



Thanks to them, I was able to enjoy a few more years of playing football.” pic.twitter.com/hihm7mLvJJ