Германия победи Норвегия и ще играе полуфинал на плажен волейбол

BRAZIL 🇧🇷 TO PLAY FOR GOLD 🤩!



Ana Patricia and Duda will compete in their first-ever Olympic final after a thrilling victory 🆚 Australia 🇦🇺.



➡️ The 🥇match is on Friday August 9 at 8:30 pm GMT 🆚 Melissa/Brandie 🇨🇦.



🏐 #Paris2024 #BeachVolleyball pic.twitter.com/ri3ukr4Jty