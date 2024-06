Тайсън Фюри отново на тренировка: Усик, идвам за теб!

‼️ Tyson Fury back in the gym today ahead of the Oleksandr Usyk rematch on Dec 21st: "The king will reclaim his throne. Usyk I’m coming for you. The path to redemption is all mine. I know what I have to do, I saw my shortcomings, best believe I am inevitable."



[🎥 @Tyson_Fury] pic.twitter.com/y4J9NXkVWS