Янис е раздвоен след привличането на Лилард

Giannis on Jrue Holiday:



"Jrue is my f--king brother for life. I love his family. I love him. I appreciate him. I wish him nothing but the best. He blessed me with a f--king championship.”



(via @ChrisBHaynes, https://t.co/NGr8BmHWvD)



✊ pic.twitter.com/Mu8Toj0by3