От Jota потвърдиха за преговорите с Фетел

Sebastian Vettel is in talks with Jota about making a return to the cockpit in WEC next year 🏁



Vettel could make his racing comeback in a second Jota Porsche 963 LMDh - potentially teaming up with Jenson Button and Robert Kubica 👀



Would you like to see Vettel race in WEC? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/FNCn8ZbEBv