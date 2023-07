Теодор Кабакчиев ще стартира в Red Bull Romaniacs

Use this to convince your riding mate into a #sundayride fun 😉



The action at the Spanish Hard Enduro Championship resumed with Rd 3 La Pesquera and here how it looks from Teodor Kabakchiev’s GoPro POV from Day 1 Qualification.@GoPro #gopro #beahero#enduro #endurolife pic.twitter.com/1XvoPdY0qf