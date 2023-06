Легендарен южноафрикански треньор почина на 78 години

Clive Barker who led debutants #SouthAfrica to AFCON success on home soil in 1996 has died aged 78.



Qualified🇿🇦to their maiden World Cup finals but was sacked 6 months before France 98.



Defied apartheid regulations in the 1970s to coach teams in South Africa's black townships. pic.twitter.com/vaNxnWgCDU