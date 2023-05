Раул Фернандес аут от Гран При на Франция

BREAKING NEWS!@25RaulFernandez will not continue the #FrenchGP.



In Practice 1 today, the condition of his right arm doesn’t allow him to ride his Aprilia RS-GP the way he wants to. The Spaniard will now focus to recover for the next round.#rnfmotogpteam | #MotoGP | #GP1000 pic.twitter.com/hDDBVw0w0G