Рой Ходжсън изпълни целта си след зрелищно лондонско дерби със седем гола

Roy Hodgson (75) since becoming Crystal Palace interim:



✅ 2-1 win vs Leicester

✅ 5-1 win vs Leeds

✅ 2-0 win vs Southampton

🤝 0-0 draw vs Everton

❌ 2-0 loss vs Wolves

✅ 4-3 win vs West Ham



Reminder: RH began his managerial career back in 1976! Fair play.