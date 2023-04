"Орлите" летят все по-високо при Рой Ходжсън: Кристъл Палас разгроми Лийдс

50 - Patrick Bamford has scored his 50th goal in all competitions for @LUFC, which is 17 more than any other player for the club since he joined in 2018.



50 - Patrick Bamford

33 - Jack Harrison

26 - Rodrigo

24 - Mateusz Klich

21 - Pablo Hernández



