Интерес от Англия към Кейлор Навас

🚨 At least 3 clubs are interested in Keylor Navas:



▫️ Al-Nassr 🇸🇦

▫️ Nottingham Forest 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿

▫️ Bournemouth 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿



The Premier League is more appealing to the player than Saudi Arabia. To be seen if an English club will contact Paris Saint-Germain.



(L'ÉQUIPE) pic.twitter.com/L4xNXJNjKR