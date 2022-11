Световните шампиони от DRX се оказаха свободни агенти

DRX announces the contracts with Hwang 'Kingen' Sung-hoon, Hong 'Pyosik' Chang-hyun, Kim 'Zeka' Geon-woo, Kim 'Deft' Hyeok-gyu, Jo 'BeryL' Geon-hee have been expired.



DRX sincerely appreciates the five players being on the team’s most brilliant journey. pic.twitter.com/smWslgfRYO