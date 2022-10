Жоан Мир ще се опита да стартира в Гран При на Австралия следващата седмица

MIR MAKES HIS WAY BACK TO MOTOGP FOR PHILLIP ISLAND ROUND



Suzuki’s Joan Mir is planning to return to action at the forthcoming Australian GP following a long recovery from the ankle injury he suffered in August: https://t.co/GEllcYHyzN@suzukimotogp @JoanMirOfficial @MOTOGP pic.twitter.com/2EfplEpCEI