Давид Поповичи със забележително постижение но 100 метра свободен стил

🇮🇹 It’s another 200m Backstroke 𝑮𝑶𝑳𝑫 for Margherita Panziera!



The reigning European champion has done it again, with a superb swim of 2:07.13!



Watch this evening’s events LIVE on LEN TV. #LENRoma2022 pic.twitter.com/pBsZgr7JwG