Още един състав с български геймъри ще играе в Дивизия 1 на Европа

𝐖𝐄'𝐑𝐄 𝐁[𝐀]𝐂𝐊!



Hard work, determination and a clear goal in mind takes us back to Division 1!🔥



Thanks to all our amazing fans and the unwavering support of our sponsors, time to refresh our minds and go all out next season!😤#LongLiveAlliance pic.twitter.com/x3uwVhIyoh