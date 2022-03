Формула 1 ще остане в Саудитска Арабия

.@ESPN earned a 0.79 rating and 1.445 million viewers for Sunday's @F1 race in Saudi Arabia, up significantly from last year's second event at Imola, Italy (0.53 rating, 906,000 viewers).



🔳 This race now leapfrogs Bahrain to become the most-watched F1 race on cable since 1995. pic.twitter.com/YiEqeDKwpv