Алекс Николов с 19 точки за 10-ата победа на Лонг Бийч 🏐

BE/\CH WIN!!!



#2 @LBSUMVB completes the sweep of Long Island University 🧹🧹🧹



The total team effort saw 15 Beach players take the court as LBSU hit a season-high .558 and posted 11.5 total team blocks #GoBeach #ExpectGreatness #LBGRIT #LBNation pic.twitter.com/19lk7IUvar