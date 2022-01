Барти и Бадоса повече от убедителни във втория кръг на Australian Open

Coming off her Sydney win, World No.6 Paula Badosa drops a total of 7 games to make her first #AusOpen 3R. Defeats Martina Trevisan 60 63.



Has served up a 6-0 set in both her matches. Did not face a break point vs. Trevisan.



Faces either Sorribes Tormo or Kostyuk. pic.twitter.com/M925OgwkDL