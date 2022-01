Монфис и Хачанов продължават напред в Аделаида

Despite not having Rublev, Khachanov or Karatsev, ATP Cup and Davis Cup champions Russia are back into the semifinals in Sydney, after beating Italy 2-1 to win Group B.



Medvedev/Safiulin won the deciding doubles vs. Sinner/Berrettini, 5-7, 6-4, [10-5]. pic.twitter.com/TEUbMknlFo