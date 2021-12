Джокович и Барти бяха обявени за световни шампиони за 2021 година от ITF

Fulfilling a lifelong dream of winning the Wimbledon singles title combined with world No.1 status made for a landmark 2021 for @ashbarty 👑



The Aussie reigns supreme as the Women's ITF World Champion ➡️ https://t.co/nG9qn6XkKh



🇦🇺 @TennisAustralia 🇦🇺 pic.twitter.com/Kg3LGmLjFP