Буфон и Фиго се включиха в кампания за климатичните промени

There will be no extra time to stop climate change. ⁰Team 🇪🇺 is delivering with #EUGreenDeal



But to meet our goals & save our planet we need the whole 🌍 to deliver at #COP26.



We are all in the first team. We can all make a difference.

⁰#EveryTrickCounts @EU_Commission @UEFA pic.twitter.com/OEf8E2Enmf