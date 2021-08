Белгиец спечели втория етап от "Вуелта"-та

Jasper Philipsen wins stage 2 of @lavuelta in Burgos after a close sprint against Fabio Jakobsen. 👏 @AlpecinFenix won a stage in every Grand Tour this year, this is amazing and probably unprecedented for a ProTeam. 🎩 #LaVuelta21

🎥 @sporza_koerspic.twitter.com/Zf5qhEQoPh