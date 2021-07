Първо злато за Италия на Игрите в Токио

Vito Dell'Aquila🇮🇹 wins gold🥇 in another classic #Taekwondo #Olympics final! The score was tied 10-10 with just 15 seconds remaining but Dell'Aquila managed to pull away from the valiant Mohamed Khalil Jendoubi🇹🇳. #thriller #Tokyo2020 pic.twitter.com/wq2UofjS4J