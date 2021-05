Антъни Джошуа ще събира дарения за Уайлдър

@anthonyjoshua your more full of shit that Eddie, Spouting absolute shite! your full team knew there was an Arbitration going on, it was out of my hands! but i tell you what if i’m a fraud let’s fight this weekend bare knuckles till 1 man quits? let’s put up 20 mill each!!! 🖕🏻🖕🏻 https://t.co/NbCvwn6YfN