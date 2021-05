Федерер се пречупи още на старта в Женева

Oh wow.



Pablo Andujar comes back from 2-4 down in the 3rd set, beats Roger Federer 6-4, 4-6, 6-4 to reach the QFs in Geneva.



Federer was quite decent from a set & half and then played four horrendous games to lose.



Big moment for Andujar, now leading the h2h vs Federer, 1-0.