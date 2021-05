Край на сезона за звезда на Бостън Селтикс

Jaylen Brown this season:



24.7 PPG (Career high)

6.0 RPG

3.4 APG (Career high)

1.2 SPG (Career high)

48.4% FG (Career high)

39.7% 3PT (Career high)

76.4% FT (Career high)

All-Star



Shoutout to JB on a great season 🙏 He’s going to come back even better pic.twitter.com/qsO2d6LMZH