Поредното мощно хвърляне от Алекна

World record-holder in form. 😤



✅ Fourth best throw of his career

✅ Seventh 70m-plus throw in 2025



7️⃣2️⃣.1️⃣5️⃣m for Mykolas Alekna 🇱🇹 in the discus at the Lithuanian Championships! 💣 pic.twitter.com/O4WKgKmayd