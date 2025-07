Пропадна трансферът на Хендрик Бонман в Байерн

🚨🔴 Excl | Following Sven Ulreich’s contract extension, FC Bayern have decided to go with 18 y/o talented Leon #Klanac as their fourth-choice goalkeeper. A move for Hendrik Bonmann is therefore off the table.



🧤The plan remains clear:



No. 1: Neuer

No. 2: Urbig

No. 3: Ulreich… pic.twitter.com/xGijEhr6Pr