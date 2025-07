Един проблем по-малко за Барса

🚨🔵🔴 Jules Koundé has agreed to sign new deal at Barcelona until June 2030, as expected.



Agreement in place with the club and green light from Kounde’s camp with Barça director Deco on it.



Formal steps to follow, but deal in place as @FabriceHawkins and @lequipe reported. pic.twitter.com/WHE8VWS10h