Чалханоолу разкри дали остава в Интер и дали се е сдобрил с Лаутаро

🚨⚫️🔵 Hakan Çalhanoglu closes doors to Turkish coubs: “I’m happy at Inter and I always said that I want to stay. I’m ready to re-start here”.



“I missed Inter, my goal is to win titles here at the club. It’s all clarified with Lautaro, we’re happy, ready to go again together”. pic.twitter.com/ekgbnWHbW2