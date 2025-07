От Реал Мадрид са информирали Комо, че няма да се възползват от клаузата на Нико Пас

🚨🇦🇷 Real Madrid confirmed to Como that they won’t activate €8m buy back clause for Nico Páz, also formal communication has arrived.



Como plan to keep Páz this summer and then Real will have €9m buy back clause for next summer.



🎥🇮🇹 https://t.co/dRchX44jSo pic.twitter.com/2XwwpLKupC