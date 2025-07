Бивш играч на Ливърпул смени досегашния си тим в Саудитска Арабия с отбор в Катар

🚨🇶🇦 Roberto Firmino to Al Sadd, here we go! Deal done for former Liverpool star to leave Al Ahli and join Qatari side Al Sadd.



It’s over between Firmino and Al Ahli after winning the Asian Champions League.



New chapter ready as agreement has been sealed with Al Sadd. 🇧🇷 pic.twitter.com/lzHJdPxZsZ