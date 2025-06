Привличането на Нико Уилямс ще наложи преквалифицирането на Рафиня

🚨 JUST IN: After signing Nico Williams, the plan of Hansi Flick and his coaching staff is:



• Nico Willlams plays on the left side

• Lamine Yamal on the right side

• Raphinha in the middle

• Dani Olmo as False 9

• Robert Lewandowski to lose some importance [@ffpolo] 🎖️🔵🔴 pic.twitter.com/7fJgfuQyEs