Всичко е уредено: Наполи открива пазара с Де Бройне

🚨🇧🇪 𝐁𝐑𝐄𝐀𝐊𝐈𝐍𝐆 | Kevin De Bruyne (33) expected to sign for Napoli early next week! ✍️



He will sign a 2-year contract + 1 year optional. Large signing bonus also expected, reports @Gazzetta_it. pic.twitter.com/YLCjdI3X2E