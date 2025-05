Очаквано: Шей-Гилджъс Алекзандър е MVP на сезона в НБА

SHAI GILGEOUS-ALEXANDER IS YOUR 2024-25 NBA MVP 🏆



⚡ Led the Thunder to an NBA-best 68 wins

⚡ Led the NBA in scoring (32.7 ppg)

⚡ Scored 20+ points in 72 straight games

⚡ Led the NBA in 20-point games (75)

⚡ Led the NBA in 30-point games (49)

⚡ Led the NBA in 40-point