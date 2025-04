Клоп се съгласил да изслуша предложението на Реал Мадрид

🚨🚨 Jürgen Klopp agrees to negotiate with Real Madrid. The Spanish club believe Klopp would be a total boost for the team for discipline, character and tactical ideas, reports @sport. 🇩🇪🧠



They also think Klopp could be the perfect figure to hurt the Flick project at Barça. pic.twitter.com/WKb5W0H2En