Томас Мюлер изравни Лео Меси в Шампионската лига

Thomas Müller joins Lionel Messi as the joint-third most capped player in Champions League history.



◎ 183 -Cristiano Ronaldo

◎ 177 - Iker Casillas

◎ 163 - Lionel Messi

◉ 163 - Thomas Müller



