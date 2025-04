Гуардиола: Това е тъжен ден, Де Бройне е един от най-великите

🎙️| Pep Guardiola on De Bruyne:



“It's not necessary to tell his success with us in the last decade - impossible to imagine without him. A sad day because a part of us is leaving...”



“He will get the love and recognition from all of us that he deserves...” 🗣️🩵



📰 via @ManCity pic.twitter.com/Gk9iEoW59a