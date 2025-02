Ретеги се развихри за нов погром на Аталанта над Верона

Mateo Retegui's last five Serie A games:



vs. Juventus ⚽

vs. Napoli ⚽

vs. Como ⚽⚽

vs. Torino ❌

vs. Hellas Verona ⚽⚽⚽⚽



And it only took him 44 minutes to get his hat trick today ⚡ pic.twitter.com/kBuhBKlD57