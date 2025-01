Айнтрахт показа, че може да побеждава и без Мармуш

Aged 19 years and 73 days, Can Uzun is our second-youngest goalscorer in a major European competition. ✨



Ernst Abbe holds the record, having found the net in the 1967 Fairs Cup at 18 years and 262 days old - against none other than @Fradi_HU!#SGEFTC | #SGE | #UEL pic.twitter.com/KjofbYwVZA