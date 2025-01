Крумовград привлича бивш съотборник на Коялипу

🦁 🟡🔵 SK Beveren’s defensive midfielder Malick Fall is set to leave the Challenger Pro League to join Bulgarian side Krumovgrad in the efbet Liga!



🇸🇳✍🏼 2.5-year contract. Signing today.

🏥✅Medical completed & successful.

💰🆓 Free transfer. #mercato #JPL #CPL pic.twitter.com/OEElVNSuay