Леверкузен иска Арда Гюлер

🚨⚫️🔴 Leverkusen are keeping a close eye on Arda #Güler!



Bayer had already shown interest in the 19 y/o top talent before his move from Fenerbahçe to Real Madrid.



At this stage Real Madrid have no intention to let him go this winter. However, if an opportunity arises next… pic.twitter.com/fBiYMrcYLD