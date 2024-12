Постекоглу: Постоянно сами се прострелваме в крака

🚨Ange Postecoglou 🔛 His Message To The Fans:



🗣️"As I said last night, no messages. I am here, I am going to fight to make sure we bring success to this football club.



🗣️”Nothing really changes. Where there is doubt, whether that is internally or externally, it just gets my… pic.twitter.com/QVKXhQtcVn