Везенков покори реализаторския връх в Евролигата

‼️Sasha Vezenkov is the top scorer of Euroleague this season! If he wins the MVP award he will be the second player in #Euroleague’s history who wins these two awards after Nando De Colo in 2016.



Vezenkov this season stats

17.2ppg (Total points 655)

6.8rpg

21.2PIR #olympiacosbc… pic.twitter.com/IrOlFz7loW