Галтие: Ядосан съм, защото стартирахме катастрофално

🗣Christophe Galtier to @PVSportFR :



“It's a difficult period in a difficult calendar but that's how it is. We conceded a lot of goals, 14 goals since the restart. We need to find more balance. It's not enough for a team like PSG, but that's the current state .”#ASMPSG🔴🔵 pic.twitter.com/XXgY7xbjX8