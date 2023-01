Почти перфектен Бьо с втора победа в Поклюка, Фийон Майе с първи подиум за сезона

It's a first miss for the day, but JT Boe 🇳🇴 is keeping an healthy lead over his teammates. Will he spice things up with the standing shootings?



Watch the finale of the men’s pursuit in @BiatlonPokljuka 🇸🇮 live on 👉https://t.co/MSJYx30KUx#POK23 | #biathlon pic.twitter.com/xl6rSFzPT6