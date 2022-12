Елена Куртони спечели спускането от Световната купа в Санкт Мориц

Italy 🇮🇹 conquers St Moritz with Elena Curtoni winning her third World Cup race!

🥇 Elena Curtoni

🥈 @goggiasofia

🥉 @CorinneSuter



Sofia Goggia underwent investigations on her left hand due to an impact. Further information will follow 🤞🏻🤞🏻#fisalpine pic.twitter.com/dLBXu3P4UG