Тиери Нювил поведе в Белгия

SS8 @ypresrally 🇧🇪



⏱ 4:12.6



➡️ Quickest through so far, 1.6s faster than team mate @OttTanak



"Whole different car this afternoon. We can be happy. And we have to say: our weather crew made a very good job."#WRC #YpresRally #HMSGOfficial pic.twitter.com/lwgKLe2JuP