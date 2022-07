Рованпера с аванс от половин минута след съботния ден на рали „Естония“

In the final forest stage of the day, @KalleRovanpera just manages to make it seven stages wins in a row - by 0.1s over Elfyn. 🥇



The gap overall is now 29.5s with the Tartu super special to round out Saturday.#ToyotaGAZOORacing #GRYaris #WRC #RallyEstonia 🇪🇪 pic.twitter.com/Qvx7mbGEke